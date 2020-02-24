Voltaire Network

Israel and Qatar against Iran

On 5 February 2020, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu quietly sent Mossad director Yossi Cohen (photo) to Doha, the capital of Qatar, according to an announcement made by former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman on 24 February.

Cohen was accompanied by General Herzl Halevi, commander of the Southern Front, and met his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed Bin Ahmed Al-Misnad.

The topic they discussed Qatar’s continued payment of salaries for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza.

Currently, Israel controls the Muslim Brotherhood in Gaza, namely Hamas, through Qatar, while Iran controls the Islamic Jihad.

Tension suddenly broke out between Qatar and Iran when it turned out that the US drones that killed General Qassem Soleimani took off from Qatar.

Also on 24 February, the Israeli air force bombed alleged Islamic Jihad installations in Damascus, Syria, killing six.

24 February 2020

