Voltaire Network

US pressure for the release of a Lebanese-Israeli-US torturer

by Gaia Edwards
Voltaire Network
+

New Hampshire Democrat Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Senator from Texas Ted Cruz have just tabled a bill: the "Zero Tolerance for Unlawful Detentions of US Citizens in Lebanon Act."

The aim is to secure the release of Amer Fakhoury (photo), detained in Lebanon since 12 September 2019, on charges of torture and other war crimes. The accused was a member of the South Lebanese Army (a militia collaborating with Israel during that country’s invasion by the troops of Ariel Sharon). He served as senior warden of the sinister Khiam prison, which he supervised. Several witnesses provided evidence against him.

He first escaped to Israel, then sought asylum in the USA where he obtained citizenship. Despite having been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment in absentia, he made the unwise decision of returning to Lebanon.

A defense lawyer has been sent from Massachusetts, and the new US ambassador expected to be appointed to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, will be there on a mission to secure his release. His defense argues that he is now suffering from cancer and that all he ever did was to fight Hezbollah, which has been falsely portrayed as a network of Resistance whereas they are outright "terrorists".

Gaia Edwards

Political researcher and Voltaire Network editorial assistant, based partly in Buenos Aires (Argentina).

 
Kurt Sonnenfeld: A witness for persecution
Kurt Sonnenfeld: A witness for persecution
9/11, nine years later
 
9/11 FEMA videographer at Ground Zero goes public
9/11 FEMA videographer at Ground Zero goes public
Kurt Sonnenfeld : Exclusive interview
 
Voltaire Network

Voltaire, international edition

Article licensed under Creative Commons

The articles on Voltaire Network may be freely reproduced provided the source is cited, their integrity is respected and they are not used for commercial purposes (license CC BY-NC-ND).

Source : “US pressure for the release of a Lebanese-Israeli-US torturer”, by Gaia Edwards, Voltaire Network, 4 March 2020, www.voltairenet.org/article209396.html

Support Voltaire Network

You visit this website to seek quality analysis that enables you to forge your own understanding of today’s world. In order to continue our work, we need you to support our efforts.
Help us by making a contribution.

How to participate in Voltaire Network?

The members of our team are all volunteers.
- Professional-level mother-tongue translators: you can help us by translating our articles.

Western propaganda against Turkey
The fabrication of the myth of the "Syrian revolution" by the United Kingdom
"NATO Go Home!"
"NATO Go Home!"
by Thierry Meyssan
“Israel: Central to the Middle East's Future”
“Israel: Central to the Middle East’s Future”
by Mike Pompeo, Voltaire Network
 
Press point by NATO
Press point by NATO
by Jens Stoltenberg, Voltaire Network
 
The Fear Virus Pandemic
“The Art of War”
The Fear Virus Pandemic
by Manlio Dinucci, Voltaire Network
 