Washington could pass anti-OPEC bill

The US Congress could pass an anti-cartel law targeting the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to regain control of the world oil market.

For several years, US oil companies have campaigned for free competition in this sector. They have pushed various draft laws in a bid to extend this principle to States, the NOPEC (No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act).

Following the recent drop in world prices below $ 30 a barrel, the US oil producers association reminded President Trump that he had spoken out on this subject in his book Time to Get Tough: Making America # 1 Again.

In recent weeks, Washington has dealt a blow to Saudi Arabia in Yemen, but has failed to take control of Aramco. At the same time, the Pentagon opposed the kidnapping of the Venezuelan President in the middle of an epidemic.

President Trump’s overall policy assumes that the United States is the world’s largest oil producer, but falling prices are driving the entire shale oil industry into bankruptcy. [1]