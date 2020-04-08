Kissinger foreshadows the world after Covid-19

Coming after former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s article in the Financial Times [1], it was former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s to advocate through the Wall Street Journal [2] for a New World Order brought on by the Covid-19 crisis.

Both men follow the same logic: it will not be possible to restore the global economy after the epidemic without the required authority. Both belong to the same club, the very select Pilgrim’s, chaired by Queen Elisabeth II.

Dr. Kissinger had published a similar announcement on 11 September 2001 on the Washington Post online [3], just minutes before the transfer of power from General Ralph Eberhart to President George W. Bush and the latter’s "Endless War" speech.