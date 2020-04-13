Emirates back Syria against Turkey

According to Middle East Eye, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayed, has decided to support the liberation of the Idlib Governorate (Syria), which continues to be occupied by jihadists and the Turkish army. [1] MBZ offered $ 3 billion to help the Syrian military.

Russia used Turkey to organize the pull-back of the jihadists towards Idlib. It achieved its strategic objectives by liberating Damascus and Aleppo, then by building up its Navy base in Tartous.

The Emirates and Russia are fighting together against Turkey in Libya.

On 5 March, Russia and Turkey signed a — never implemented — ceasefire agreement. Disregarding it, Syria, supported by the Emirates, forged ahead with the liberation of its territory before being called to a cease-fire by the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Choigou, who came specially to meet President al-Assad in Damascus on 23 March.

With his country having already paid 250 million dollars twice, Prince Mohammed bin Zayed called his Syrian counterpart, on 27 March, to prod him to use the money not to kick the Turks out of Syria, but to fight against the coronavirus instead.