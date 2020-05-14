In the wake of the US Justice Department’s decision to drop all charges against General Michael Flynn, former DIA Director and, briefly, National Security Advisor to President Trump, one of his close associates, Ezra Cohen-Watnick (photo-left), has stepped into the position of deputy assistant secretary of defense in charge of counternarcotics and global threats.

He played a central role in delivering to Devin Nunes, Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, documents uncovering the existence of a plot by the Obama administration’s Intelligence services against the future Trump administration. Such documents allowed Mr. Nunes to officially challenge prosecutor Robert Mueller’s investigation into the so-called Russiagate, which aimed to remove Trump from the White House.

By taking charge of the fight against narcotics at the Pentagon, Ezra Cohen-Watnick will become privy to the plans of the neo-conservatives to overthrow Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

In the span of 24 days, Michael Flynn’s team managed to ditch all the Muslim Brotherhood sympathisers that were buried in the Obama administration.

At the same time, the new acting Director of National Intelligence, Richard Grenell, has declassified documents disclosing the names of the Obama administration staff who hatched the plot even before the election of Donald Trump. They may be made public at any time.

These people will have to account for having fabricated Russiagate, and even Ukrainegate, which has poisoned American political life for three years.

On his Twitter account, President Trump posted, "I hope you had fun investigating me. Now it’s my turn. "