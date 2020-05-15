The Canary news website based in the United Kingdom recently obtained the declassification of British official documents relating to Venezuela. They disclose the existence, since January 2019, of a secret unit within Whitehall (the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office) in charge of planning first the destabilization and subsequently the reconstruction of the country.

Aready in December 2018 we reported that the United States was preparing a war of Latin American countries against Venezuela [1], then in April 2020, we revealed the existence of a coordination between the continent’s former colonial powers (Spain, France, Portugal, Netherlands, United Kingdom) under the US presidency to remove Venezuela’s constitutional president, Nicolas Maduro. [2]

The documents perused by The Canary attest to the UK’s stake in this project. Those who may eventually be put in power, such as Juan Guaido, can be counted on to promote the economic interests of the Crown to the detriment of their own population.

