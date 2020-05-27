House Representative Scott Perry (Republican, California) introduced a bill on 19 May 2020 (HR6948) that would "authorize the President to recognize the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China as a separate, independent country, and for other purposes”.

Although the text has not yet been handed out due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is known that the bill aims to get the 11th Panchen Lama, recognized by the current 14th Dalai Lama, to take part in the designation of the next 15th Dalai Lama.

The current 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, was brought up in the ideology of the Kuomintang by Heinrich Harrer, a Nazi SS officer recruited by the NATO stay-behind networks.

In 1995, a dispute broke out between the Buddhist religious authorities of Tibet and the Chinese political authorities over the appointment of the 11th Panchen Lama. The former chose a 6-year-old child, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima (photo), while the latter, on the strength of a tradition established in the 18th century by the Qing dynasty, proceeded to designate a rival, another child of the same age named Gyancain Norbu. Beijing then whisked him off to a secret location and gave him a communist education.

The Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama can only be legitimate if they recognize each other.