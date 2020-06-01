The United States is deploying the Palestinian incendiary balloon technique to set fire to fields in southern Syria before the harvest, Sham Radio reported.

On 1 June 2020, several fields in Sahwa Balata and Rasas (south of Sweida) were thus destroyed by US balloons.

After sabotaging the pipelines linking the offshore oil wells to the coast and the power plants, the United States and the European Union are attempting to starve Syria by siege. Any food has been banned from entering Syria by Washington and Brussels.