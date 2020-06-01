The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been training for the past five years to assault the Presidential Palace in Taiwan.

A replica of the palace was built in 2015 on Zhurihe’s Combined Tactical Military Training Base.

The Drive has just published satellite photographs showing the extensions which have just been carried out on the base [1] For some unknown reason, the military has also built a replica of the Eiffel Tower on the same spot.

Chinese sovereignty over the island of Taiwan has been recognized by the international community.