According to the highly official Folkehelseinstituttet (Norwegian Institute of Public Health) Covid-19 results in the countries which resorted to a mandatory confinement of the population are identical to those which opted against it.

Already on 5 May 2020, the Institute made the government aware of measures that could infringe constitutional freedoms.

In a 22 May interview on national radio, the director of the institute, Camilla Stoltenberg, who is both a doctor and an anthropologist, said that it was important in retrospect to conclude that confinement had been useless [1]”, Tormod Strand, Norsk rikskringkasting, 22. mai 2020.]].

Dr. Camilla Stoltenberg is the sister of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.