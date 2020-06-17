On 16 June 2020, the Iranian government announced that it is militarily supporting President al-Sarraj of the Muslim Brotherhood in Libya.

We remind our readers that President al-Sarraj was put in power by the Anglo-Saxons and subsequently recognized by the United Nations who saw it as a way of eliminating the Muslim Brotherhood in Lybia. He therefore became de facto the only legal authority, only later to reveal his links with the Brotherhood.

The Muslim Brotherhood is a secret political organization created by Hassan el-Banna in Egypt as part of a special form of Islam invented by the British to conquer Sudan in cahoots with the Egyptian military and al-Azhar University. This strand of the Brotherhood (Ikwan) was reorganized by the Anglo-Saxons after the Second World War on the model of Western Freemasonry, which they would then use in many other countries to push their imperialist agenda. The Anglo-Saxon plan behind the "Arab Spring" was to allow the Muslim Brotherhood to be placed in power everywhere in the wider Middle East. It played a key role in the overthrow of the Libyan Arab Jamahiriya by NATO (read absolutely our six-part study on the world history of the Muslim Brotherhood).

By manifesting its support for the Muslim Brotherhood, Iran is returning to its pre-Islamic Revolution policy when Shah Reza Pahlevi was the "United States policeman in the Middle East" as well as to its policy of the 1990s when it sent the Revolutionary Guards to fight, alongside the Saudis, in Bosnia and Herzegovina under NATO command [1].

Iranian forces will now fight again, this time alongside the Turks, under NATO orders.

Brainwashed by years of propaganda, Western opinion failed to understand Iran’s multiple reversals over the past forty years. It continues, wrongly, to perceive this country as monolithic.