In a televised speech aired on 16 June 2020, Hezbollah secretary general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah denied charges that billions of dollars had been transferred in recent months from Lebanon to either Iran or Syria.

On the contrary, he accused a bank of having illegally transferred at least 20 billion dollars from Lebanon to the United States, causing the collapse of the Lebanese pound.

The entry into force the following day, 17 June, of the Cesar Act, which prohibits all trade with Syria or with Syrians, will result in widespread famine in Lebanon and Syria.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah concluded: “Syria is the only land corridor for the country of Cedars, both economically and commercially. I request the government not to submit us to the Caesar law which seeks to starve Lebanon and Syria ”.