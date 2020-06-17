Turkey has imposed its currency, the Turkish lira, in the areas it occupies in northern Syria.

The governorate of Idleb, controlled by Al-Qaeda [1], became in effect an extension of Turkey mirroring the way in which the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on the island of Cyprus was taken over by Turkey in 1974 during Operation Attila.

It should be recalled that the pseudo-Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is recognized only by Turkey and that, despite the accession of Cyprus to the European Union in 2004, the self-proclaimed "champion of peace" never defended Cypriot citizens under Turkish occupation.

The annexation of Idlib is concomitant with the implementation of the siege of Syria by the West (Cesar Act) [2], the coordinated burning of Syrian fields by US forces and jihadist groups [3], and the announcement of Iran’s turnabout to align with Turkey in Libya [4].

Such a move corresponds to the “National Oath” [5], written by Mustapha Kemal Atatürk, against the Peace Treaties of the First World War. Plans to annex other Iraqi, Syrian and even Greek regions are also highlighted in the document.