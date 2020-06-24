When Italy was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, she called out for help but the European Union failed to respond. For its part, Germany callously banned the export of masks.

Mindful of the cold shoulder they got from the EU during the 2008 economic crisis, the 2015 migrant crisis and the coronavirus crisis of 2020, the number of Italians disgruntled with the EU shot up to 67%.

Another poll showed that following Germany’s reactions to the recent crises and its current overtures toward Libya (the former Italian colony), 45% of Italians now see Germany as an “enemy”.

After Chinese aid was delivered to Italy during the pandemic, 52% of Italians consider China to be a "friend".

Fearful of a looming Italyxit, German Foreign Affairs Minister Heiko Maas (photo with his counterpart Luigi Di Maio), decided to promote German-Italian solidarity, notably by receiving a certain number of Italian Covid-19 patients in German hospitals.