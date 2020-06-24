The common list of left-wing parties in the second round of the municipal elections in Toulouse, Archipel Citoyen (Citizen Archipelago), has made an alliance with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Environmentalist Antoine Maurice came second in the first round of the elections. He mobilized almost all the left-wing formations against the outgoing mayor, the Republican Jean-Luc Moudenc, known for his secular views.

The Muslim Brotherhood is an international secret society which aims to seize power throughout the Middle East by manipulating the Muslim religion [1]. They formed a local party, the Democratic Union of French Muslims, whose name aims to conceal their total and irreversible opposition to democracy. The party is chaired by Mhamdi Taoufik (photo), director of a bodyguard company.

Antoine Maurice is close to Cécile Duflot, former Minister of Housing and current director of Oxfam-France, which belongs to the Oxfam International Federation, known in the Middle East for its links with MI6 (British secret services). Following several failed coup attemps in the Middle East, Muslim Brotherhood leaders were granted political asylum in France and Germany during the Cold War on the recommendation of MI6.