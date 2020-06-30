Shaoquett Moselmane, a Lebanese-Australian MP (Labor) for New South Wales, is under investigation for spying on behalf of China.

He made favorable comments with regard to the People’s Republic of China. In addition, his parliamentary assistant was found to have undergone training in 2013 at a school for Chinese Communist Party officers, the Chinese Academy of Governance.

The ASIO (Australian Security Intelligence Organization) searched his private home (photo in Sydney). He was placed in police custody.