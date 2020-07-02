On 2 July 2020, the UK High Court ruled that, on the basis of Her Majesty’s Government recognition Juan Guaidó as president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the claims of constitutional president Nicolás Maduro to recover the Venezuelan gold deposited in the Kingdom were groundless.

Therefore, it is enough to stop recognizing a head of state to expropriate his country’s assets.

Since May, a controversy has been brewing between Venezuela and the United Kingdom at the UN Security Council, as the Bank of England refuses to return the billion dollars worth of gold reserves deposited by the Maduro government.

