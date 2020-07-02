On 1 July 2020, the Presidents of Iran, Russia and Turkey held by videoconference their quarterly appraisal of the situation in Syria.

The final press release reflects the conclusions of previous meetings [1].

Addressing the issue of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, all three states condemn the de facto unilateral annexation of the territory by Israel in 1981, which was recognized by the United States in 2019. Furthermore, they consider "that Israel’s military attacks against Syria are a destabilizing factor, are in breach of that country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and contribute to intensify tensions in the region".

For the past several years, the Russian military have turned a blind eye to Israeli attacks of Iranian targets in Syria. However, the latest round of Israeli bombings has also hit facilities belonging to the Syrian Arab Army.