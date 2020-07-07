From the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was taken for granted that the virus spread via respiratory droplets in the air and through contact. It was on this assumption that we were advised to wipe door handles, wear a mask and observe "social distancing".

However, this mode of transmission was never proven.

If Covid-19 is indeed a respiratory virus, then it should be deduced that it can only be transmitted by aerosol like all other viral respiratory diseases. In such a case, it is absurd to be cleaning door handles, absolutely useless to wear masks or to slip on a jumpsuit, and utterly ridiculous to keep social distancing. The only prevention is to ventilate as much as possible.

This mode of transmission has also not been proven, but it is much more logical than the dominant assumption.

This theory has been supported by numerous researchers since the beginning of the epidemic, but they have not been given a voice. It was in light of this hypothesis that Thierry Meyssan was prompted to deride the use of masks comparing them to those worn by the plague doctors in the XVIIth century [1].

239 scientists have just published an open letter to this effect in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases (CID).