Appearing virtually on 13 July 2020 for an interview on the Daily Show (Comedy Central), Hillary Clinton made a strong pitch for internet voting.

In her view, this is the only way to ensure that young people, African-Americans and Hispanics can vote in the face of the animosity coming from certain state governments. She brushed off objections regarding a possible attempt to hack the election website and assured that the electronic system was trustworthy.

According to her, internet voting will clinch Donald Trump’s defeat. She also brought up his possible refusal to leave the White House; an option that we must anticipate and "get ready for".