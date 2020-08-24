JOBS

- Create 10 Million New Jobs in 10 Months
- Create 1 Million New Small Businesses
- Cut Taxes to Boost Take-Home Pay and Keep Jobs in America
- Enact Fair Trade Deals that Protect American Jobs
- “Made in America” Tax Credits
- Expand Opportunity Zones
- Continue Deregulatory Agenda for Energy Independence

ERADICATE COVID-19

- Develop a Vaccine by The End Of 2020
- Return to Normal in 2021
- Make All Critical Medicines and Supplies for Healthcare Workers in The United States
- Refill Stockpiles and Prepare for Future Pandemics

END OUR RELIANCE ON CHINA

- Bring Back 1 Million Manufacturing Jobs from China
- Tax Credits for Companies that Bring Back Jobs from China
- Allow 100% Expensing Deductions for Essential Industries like Pharmaceuticals and Robotics who Bring Back their Manufacturing to the United States
- No Federal Contracts for Companies who Outsource to China
- Hold China Fully Accountable for Allowing the Virus to Spread around the World

HEALTHCARE

- Cut Prescription Drug Prices
- Put Patients and Doctors Back in Charge of our Healthcare System
- Lower Healthcare Insurance Premiums
- End Surprise Billing
- Cover All Pre-Existing Conditions
- Protect Social Security and Medicare
- Protect Our Veterans and Provide World-Class Healthcare and Services

EDUCATION

- Provide School Choice to Every Child in America
- Teach American Exceptionalism

DRAIN THE SWAMP

- Pass Congressional Term Limits
- End Bureaucratic Government Bullying of U.S. Citizens and Small Businesses
- Expose Washington’s Money Trail and Delegate Powers Back to People and States
- Drain the Globalist Swamp by Taking on International Organizations That Hurt American Citizens

DEFEND OUR POLICE

- Fully Fund and Hire More Police and Law Enforcement Officers
- Increase Criminal Penalties for Assaults on Law Enforcement Officers
- Prosecute Drive-By Shootings as Acts of Domestic Terrorism
- Bring Violent Extremist Groups Like ANTIFA to Justice
- End Cashless Bail and Keep Dangerous Criminals Locked Up until Trial

END ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AND PROTECT AMERICAN WORKERS

- Block Illegal Immigrants from Becoming Eligible for Taxpayer-Funded Welfare, Healthcare, and Free College Tuition
- Mandatory Deportation for Non-Citizen Gang Members
- Dismantle Human Trafficking Networks
- End Sanctuary Cities to Restore our Neighborhoods and Protect our Families
- Prohibit American Companies from Replacing United States Citizens with Lower-Cost Foreign Workers
- Require New Immigrants to Be Able to Support Themselves Financially

INNOVATE FOR THE FUTURE

- Launch Space Force, Establish Permanent Manned Presence on The Moon and Send the First Manned Mission to Mars
- Build the World’s Greatest Infrastructure System
- Win the Race to 5G and Establish a National High-Speed Wireless Internet Network
- Continue to Lead the World in Access to the Cleanest Drinking Water and Cleanest Air
- Partner with Other Nations to Clean Up our Planet’s Oceans

AMERICA FIRST FOREIGN POLICY

- Stop Endless Wars and Bring Our Troops Home
- Get Allies to Pay their Fair Share
- Maintain and Expand America’s Unrivaled Military Strength
- Wipe Out Global Terrorists Who Threaten to Harm Americans
- Build a Great Cybersecurity Defense System and Missile Defense System

Donald Trump