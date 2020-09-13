The 2020 election affords the American people an urgently needed opportunity to affirm their devotion to the Constitution of the United States and to the American way of life. As senior leaders of America’s military, we took an oath to defend the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic. At present, our country is now confronted with enemies here and abroad, as well as a once in a century pandemic. As retired military officers, we believe that Donald J. Trump has been tested as few other presidents have and is the proven leader to confront these dangers.

It can be argued that this is the most important election since our country was founded. With the Democratic Party welcoming to socialists and Marxists, our historic way of life is at stake.

During the Obama/Biden administration, America’s armed forces were subjected to a series of ill-considered and debilitating budget cuts. The Democrats have once again pledged to cut defense spending, undermining our military strength.

The Democrats’ opposition to border security, their pledge to return to the disastrous Iran nuclear deal, their antagonism towards the police and planned cuts to military spending will leave the United States more vulnerable to foreign enemies.

President Trump’s resolute stands have deterred our enemies from aggression against us and our allies. The proposed defense cuts by the Democrats will, in our professional judgment, create a potentially perilous situation for the United States during a time of great external and internal threats to our Nation.

For these reasons, we support Donald Trump’s re-election. We believe that President Donald Trump is committed to a strong America. As president, he will continue to secure our borders, defeat our adversaries, and restore law and order domestically.

We urge our fellow Americans to join us in supporting the re-election of Donald Trump for President.

235 Signatories:

Gen. Alfred Hansen, U.S. Air Force, Retired Gen. William R. Looney III, U.S. Air Force, Retired Gen. Lance Smith, U.S. Air Force, Retired ADM. Mark Fitzgerald, U.S, Navy Retired ADM. Thomas B. Hayward, U.S. Navy, Retired ADM. Jerome L. Johnson, U.S. Navy, Retired ADM. Leighton Smith, U.S. Navy, Retired ADM. Steven White, U.S. Navy, Retired LTG Edward Anderson, U.S. Army, Retired LTG Emil “Buck” Bedard, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired LTG William G. Boykin, U.S. Army, Retired LTG Dennis Cavin, U.S. Army, Retired LTG James Chambers, U.S. Air Force, Retired LTG Matthew T. Cooper, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired LTG Gordon E. Fornell, U.S. Air Force, Retired LTG Jay Garner, U.S. Army, Retired LTG Stan Green, U.S. Army, Retired LTG Earl Hailston, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired LTG D.J. Heljlik, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired LTG Timothy A. Kinnan , U.S. Air Force, Retired LTG James M. Link, U.S. Army, Retired LTG Frederick McCorckle, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired LTG Thomas McInerney, U.S. Air Force, Retired LTG Thomas J. Owen, U.S. Air Force, Retired LTG Garry L. Parks, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired LTG Clifford H. Rees, U.S. Air Force, Retired LTG James C. Riley, U.S. Air Force, Retired LTG Richard M. Scofield, U.S Air Force, Retired LTG Leroy Sisco, U.S. Army, Retired LTG Ellie G. Shuler, Jr., U.S. Air Force, Retired LTG Hubert G. Smith, U.S. Army, Retired LTG David Teal, U.S. Air Force, Retired LTG Garry Trexler, U.S. Air Force, Retired LTG Ronald L. Watts, U.S. Army, Retired LTG R. L. Wetzel, U.S. Army, Retired LTG John W. Woodmansee, Jr. U.S. Army, Retired LTG John L. Woodward Jr., U.S. Air Force, Retired. LTG Michael W. Wooley, U.S. Air Force, Retired VADM Edward Briggs, U.S. Navy, Retired VADM Toney M. Bucchi, U.S. Navy, Retired VADM E.W. Clexton, U.S. Navy, Retired VADM W. J. Hancock, U.S. Navy, Retired VADM Gordon Holder, U.S. Navy, Retired VADM William Dean Lee, U.S. Coast Guard, Retired VADM James W. Metzger, U.S. Navy, Retired VADM James Pappas, U.S. Navy, Retired. VADM John M. Poindexter, U.S. Navy, Retired VADM Robert J. Spane, U.S. Navy, Retired VADM Edward Straw, U.S. Navy, Retired VADM Jerry Unruh, U.S. Navy, Retired. Joseph Arbuckle, U.S. Army, Retired MG Paul Bergson, U.S. Army, Retired MG Casey D. Blake, US. Air Force, Retired MG William G. Bowden, U.S. Marines, Retired MG Edward Bracken, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Patrick Brady, MOH, U.S Army, Retired MG David Burford, U.S. Army, Retired. MG H. Hale Burr, Jr. U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Thomas Carter, U.S Air Force, Retired MG Carroll Childers, U.S. Army, Retired MG Peter W. Clegg, U S .Army, Retired MG Jeffrey Cliver, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG John Closner, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Richard S. Colt, U.S. Army, Retired MG Wesley Craig, U.S. Army, Retired. MG James Cravens, U.S. Army, Retired MG James D. Delk, U.S. Army, Retired. MG Robert E. Dempsey, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Travis Dyer, U.S. Army, Retired MG Neil Eddins, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG David Eidsaune, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Fred E. Elam, U.S. Army, Retired. MG Peter Franklin, U.S. Army, Retired MG David C. Garza, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired MG Brian I. Geehan, U.S. Army, Retired MG Timothy F. Ghormley, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired MG Francis C. Gideon, Jr. U.S. Air Force, Retired MG William A. Gorton, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG John S. Grinalds, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired MG John Gronski, U.S. Army, Retired MG Gary L. Harrell, U.S. Army, Retired MG Bryan Hawley, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG John W. Hawley, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Robert R. Hicks Jr. U.S. Army, Retired MG Geoff Higginbotham, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired MG Bobby Hollingsworth, U.S. Marine Corp, Retired MG Jerry D. Holmes, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Clinton V. Horn, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Dewitt T. Irby, Jr. U.S. Army, Retired MG Donald L. Jacka, U.S. Army, Retired MG William K. James, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Alan D. Johnson, U.S. Army, Retired MG David J. Kaucheck, U.S. Army, Retired MG Michael C. Kerby, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG John A. Leide, U.S. Army, Retired MG Vernon Lewis, U.S. Army, Retired MG Thomas Lightner, U.S. Army, Retired. MG James E. Livingston, MOH, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired MG Robert E. Livingston, Jr. , U.S. Army, Retired MG Jarvis Lynch, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired MG O. G. Mannon, U.S. Air Force, Retired. MG Clay T. McCutchan, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Paul Mock , U.S. Army, Retired MG Bruce Moore, U.S. Army, Retired MG William A. Navas, Jr. U.S. Army, Retired MG George Norwood, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Ray O’Mara, U.S. Air Force, Retired. MG Joe S. Owens, U.S. Army, Retired MG Richard Perraut, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Ronald G. Richard, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired MG Ernest O. Robbins II, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG H. Douglas Robertson, U.S. Army, Retired MG Nels Running, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG John P. Schoeppner, Jr. U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Richard A. Scholtes, U.S. Army, Retired MG Gregory Schumacher, Us. Army, Retired MG Richard Secord, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Mark Solo, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Melvin Spiese, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired MG James Stewart, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Michael P. Sullivan, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired MG Paul Vallely, U.S. Army, Retired MG Russell L. Violett, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Kenneth W. Weir, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired MG Geoffrey P. Wiedeman, Jr., U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Gary C. Wattnem, U.S. Army, Retired MG Richard Wightman, Jr., U.S. Army, Retired. MG Michael N. Wilson, U.S. Air Force, Retired MG Albert Zapanta, U.S. Army, Retired RADM Philip Anselmo, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Stephen Barchet, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Jon W. Bayless, Jr., U.S. Navy, Retired RADM James B. Best, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Stanley D. Bozin, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Bruce B. Bremner, U.S. Navy, Retired RADL Norman Campbell, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM James J. Carey, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Arthur Clark, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Jay Cohen, U.S. Navy, Retired. RADL David Cronk, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Ernest A. Elliot, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM James. R. Fowler, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Albert Gallotta, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM William J. Gilmore, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Andrew A. Granuzzo, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM John G. Hekman, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Donald E. Hickman, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Steve Israel, U.S. Navy, Retired RDML Grady L. Jackson, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Ronny Jackson, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM John Graham King, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Jon Kreitz, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Charles Kubic, U.S. Navy, Retired RADL Bobby C. Lee, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Douglas E. Lee, U.S Navy, Retired RADM Frederick L. Lewis, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Edward S. McGinley II, U. S. Navy, Retired. RADM John H. McKinley, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Ralph M. Mitchell, Jr., U.S. Navy, Retired RAML Robert Moeller, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Douglas M. Moore, Jr., U.S. Navy, Retired RADM John A. Moriarty, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM David R. Morris, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM William E. Newman, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Robert Owens, U.S. Navy, Retired. RADM John F. Paddock, Jr. U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Marc Pelaez, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Russell S. Penniman, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Leonard F. Picotte. U.S. Navy, Retired RADM David P. Polatty III, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Brian C. Prindle, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Michael Roesner, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Norman T. Saunders, U.S. Coast Guard, Retired RADM William R. Schmidt, U.S. Navy, Retired READM Scott Semko, U.S. Navy, Retired. RADM Doniphan B. Shelton, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Robert Shumaker, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Bernard J. Smith, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Alton Stocks, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Thomas E. Stone, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Barton D. Strong, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Jeremy D. Taylor, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM William E. Terry, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Robert P. Tiernan, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Lenn Vincent, U. S. Navy, Retired RADM George Wagner, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM H. Denny Wisely, U.S. Navy, Retired. RADM Ray Cowden Witter, U.S. Navy, Retired RADM Charles B. Young, U.S. Navy, Retired BG John Allen, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG John Arick, U.S Marine Corps. Retired. BG Mark Beesley, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Charles L. Bishop, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG William A. Bloomer, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired BG Frank Bruno, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Jimmy Cash, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Clifton C. Clark, Jr. U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Keith B. Connolly, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Philip M. Drew, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Curtis Emery II, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Terry Ethridge, U.S. Army, Retired BG Robert L. Floyd II, U.S. Army, Retired BG Jerome V. Foust, US Army, Retired BG C. William Fox, Jr. MD, U.S.Army, Retired BG Norman R. Ham, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG David A. Herrelko, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG C. J. Hindman, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Stanislaus J. Hoey, U.S. Army, Retired BG Thomas Honeywill, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Tamhra Hutchins-Frye, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG James Johnston, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Charles Jones, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Robert Jordan, U.S. Army, Retired BG Douglas E. Lee, U.S. Army, Retired BG Ronald S. Mangum, U.S. Army, Retired BG Thomas P. Maney, U.S. Army, Retired BG Michael P. McRaney, U.S. Air Force, Retired. BG James M. Mead, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired BG Joseph Mensching, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Bruce Miketinac, U.S. Army, Retired BG Daniel L. Montgomery, U.S. Army, Retired BG Hans Mueh, U. S. Air Force, Retired. BG Michael I. Neil, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired BG Joseph Oder, U.S. Army, Retired BG Guido J. Portante, U.S. Army, Retired BG Teddy E. Rinebarger, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Douglas J. Richardson, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Steven A. Roser, U.S. Air Force, Retired. BG Michael Scholes, U.S. Army, Retired BG George L. Schulstad, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG David B. Warner, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG William O. Welch, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Robert V. Woods, U.S. Air Force, Retired BG Robert H. Woods, Jr. U.S. Army, Retired BG David Zalis, CH, U.S. Army, Retired.