In his televised address on 29 September 2020, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah responded to the admonitions of the French President and threats from the Israeli Prime Minister.

Regarding the role played by France in the Lebanese crisis, he expressed his astonishment about the interference of a group of four former Lebanese Prime Ministers (Saad Hariri, Tammam Salam, Fouad Siniora and Nagib Mikati) and their intention to appoint the next government without consulting the political parties (an allusion to Saad Hariri’s financing of Emmanuel Macron’s electoral campaign).

He also stressed that he had welcomed the French initiative with joy before changing his mind due to the "haughty attitude" displayed by President Emmanuel Macron, acting like "the governor of Lebanon" (allusion to the colonial period).