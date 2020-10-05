According to the US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Chinese intelligence services have outpaced those of the United States at the strategic, political and military levels (except in the Middle East).

Indeed, for 30 years, the USA first believed that the disappearance of the USSR would leave them without a rival, then they overhauled their intelligence services gearing them towards the destruction of state structures in the Middle East (Rumsfeld strategy/Cebrowski), allowing China to take the lead in all other areas.

After two years of investigation, the Commission was clearly stunned to observe the decline of the United States.

It recommends adopting mechanisms of bipartisan consultation aimed at restructuring the architecture of the security services created in 1947 and redirect US intelligence. An immediate effort must be made to engage China experts so as to better understand where Beijing is headed.