In a letter he sent on 29 September 2020 to the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Lindsey Graham, the Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe claimed that his services learned at the end of July 2016 of a plot concocted by Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump.

Based on his own handwritten notes, then CIA Director John Brennan even submitted to President Barack Obama a memo titled: ”Alleged approval by Hillary Clinton on July 26, 2016 of a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services."

On 7 September 2016, intelligence officials forwarded to FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Counterintelligence Assistant Peter Strzok a document titled "US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning US Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering US elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private mail server."

The above-cited documents have not been released at this time. However, their existence contradicts several statements made to Congress under oath.