Turkic Council Secretary-General Baghdad Amreyev coveyed the support of the members of his organization (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan) to Azerbaijan.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has taken a stand against Turkey in the Arstakh conflict by stating:

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is interfering in Egypt, Syria, Iraq and Libya militarily. (...) He also interfered in the Caucasus between Azerbaijan and Armenia, collided with Greece and Cyprus, and attacked the eastern Mediterranean in the gas areas, which made a large and influential country like France send fighters and an aircraft carrier to Cyprus.”.

Such statements classify the conflict between Arabs and Turks as more important than the one dividing Sunni and Shia Muslims.