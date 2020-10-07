On 7 October 2020, during a televised interview with General Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, President Vladimir Putin confirmed that his country would uphold its commitments in the event of an attack on Armenia.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is the Russian equivalent of NATO. It brings together Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Unlike NATO, a kind of Foreign Legion at the service of the United States and the United Kingdom, the CSTO places all its members on an equal footing.

Turkey, which arms and protects Azerbaijan, is a member of NATO.