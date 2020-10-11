Azerbaijan is relying on NATO secret service agents within the former Warsaw Pact to mobilize the international media against the Armenians.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center, named after a famous 12th century poet, was founded in Baku on 30 September 2012. Its board comprises many political figures from the Caucasus, the Balkans, Eastern Europe and the Baltic States. The Center is co-financed by Azerbaijan and the Exxon-Mobil Corporation.

In its April 2020 monthly magazine, spotlights an article by Robert Cekuta, former US Ambassador to Baku (2015-18), proclaiming that the time had come for Washington to step up its involvement in Karabakh [1].

Since the start of the war against Artsakh, the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, co-chaired by Ismail Serageldin and Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga (from Egypt and Latvia respectively), has aggressively promoted the appearance in international media of interviews and open forums in favour of Azerbaijan.

This powerful lobby is an attestation of NATO’s secret endorsement of the "Two States for One People" (Turkey and Azerbaijan) solution.