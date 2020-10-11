On 11 October 2020, the National Assembly of the Republic of Arstakh adopted a motion regarding the entry of jihadists from Syria, Iraq and Libya to Nagorno-Karabakh.

It invites Armenia, Iran and Russia to create a common anti-terrorist body.

Experience has shown that once jihadism has spread to a geographic area, it is no longer enough to eliminate those who profess it in order to restore peace. Jihadism is not only a military form of combat, it is in itself an ideology that its fighters are permeated by. It contaminates any population to which it is exported. The UK and Western Europeans in general, who created this movement in the Middle East, had to learn the hard way when they mistakenly believed they could to take in "their" own jihadists

Since the start of the war against Artaskh, at least a thousand jihadists have been shipped by Turkey to the theater of operations. Several dozen have already died, as attested by related websites. Their death will not safeguard peace. Henceforth, this plague is likely to afflict Armenia, Iran and Russia.