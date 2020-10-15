On 14 October 2010, The New Yok Post reveals that last December the FBI got hold of a hard drive belonging to Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for the presidency of the United States [1].

Federal criminal police were investigating corruption allegations implicating the Bidens in Ukraine. In 2014, shortly after the EuroMaidan coup d’état and when his father was vice-president of the United States, with no relevant qualifications or experience, Hunter virtually became director of the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings [2]. When the pro-US government in Kiev attempted to seize $ 1 billion in fraudulent money from Burisma Holdings, Hunter used his connections to get the prosecutor fired.

Joe Biden has consistently denied being personally involved in his son’s affairs. He also lamented his son’s addiction to various drugs and gave assurances that he had overcome the problem.

After the failure of the impeachment procedure against President Donald Trump, the Democratic Party accused him of playing the US administration against its political rival by making an issue of the "alleged" Burisma Holdings affair.

However, the computer seized by the FBI has just given up its secrets. In addition to various videos of Hunter smoking crack or having sex with various girls, the computer contained e-mails between the son and the father proving his involvement.