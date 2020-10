Armenian President Armen Sarkissian left Yerevan for Brussels on late Wednesday morning, 21 October. He is expected to be received by the NATO Secretary-General, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and the President of the EU.

These talks will take place at the same time as NATO defense ministers will be gathering at the organization’s headquarters on 22 and 23 October .

Armen Sarkissian has dual Armenian and British nationality.