A study by the Australian Citizens’ Party (a local branch of the movement founded by Lyndon LaRouche), The China Narrative, shows that the Department of Defense and the Australian Security Intelligence Organization organized a media campaign to have the public believe in the threat of a Chinese attack.
Australia is a member of the "Five Eyes", the secret services alliance comprising Canada, the United States, New Zealand and the United Kingdom
Attached documents
The China Narrative
By Melissa Harrison, Australian Alert Service, 23 September 2020
(PDF - 686.4 kb)