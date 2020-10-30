The Turkish nationalist organization Gray Wolves has attempted for the third time this week to organize anti-Armenian pogroms in France (in the urban centers of Dijon, Lyon and Vienne).

The demonstrators were chanting “Allah Akbar!" and "Death to the Armenians!". They were dispersed by security forces.

The Gray Wolves are the paramilitary wing of the Turkish Nationalist Action Party (MHP). They define themselves as neofascists, anti-communists, anti-Greeks, anti-Kurds, anti-Armenians, homophobes, anti-Semites and anti-Christians. They are historically linked to NATO.