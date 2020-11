Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was brought to power by a soft coup instigated in May 2018 by speculator George Soros, plays on the war to neutralize his opposition.

Thus, he ordered the arrest at the front of General Arthur Vanetsyan, former Head of the Armenian National Security Service (2018-19) and leader of the opposition. The latter is currently being interrogated at the police station.

He is accused by George Soros’ minions of being a foreign spy.