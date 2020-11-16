Richard Moore, chief of the UK secret intelligence service (MI6), visited Cairo on 9 November 2020, where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

He then traveled to Ankara on 11 November for talks with President Erdoğan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, at the White Palace in Ankara.

MI6 recreated the Muslim Brotherhood in Cairo, where they are now enemies of the state. Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has become their protector [1].