General Michael Flynn, former National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, is believed to be the mastermind behind the 1 December 2020 full page ad in the Washington Times.

It consists of a petition by an Ohio-based group, We the People Convention, urging President Donald Trump to act as his most illustrious predecessor, Abraham Lincoln.

During the American Civil War, the latter suspended the U.S. Constitution, proclaimed martial law, shut down opposition newspapers, ordered the arrest of certain lawmakers and members of the Supreme Court.

As a Northern state, Ohio played a key role in the Civil War fighting for the Union, and Abraham Lincoln is looked on as the best president in history.

We the People Convention and General Michael Flynn are calling on President Donald Trump to follow suit: suspend the Constitution, declare martial law, shut down opposition newspapers, proceed to arrest certain members of Congress and of the Supreme Court, and finally entrust the organization of new elections to the Armed Forces. This, according to the WTPC, is the only way a civil war can be prevented.

On 9 November 2020, President Trump decapitated the Pentagon [1], and replaced the old team with friends of General Flynn [2].