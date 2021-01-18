The Pentagon has five regional commands in charge of implementing imperial policy. The heads of these commands are dubbed "viceroys" after the British viceroys during British India [1].
CentCom (United States Command for the Greater Middle East) will henceforth also oversee Israel, which until now fell within the EuCom area (United States Command for Europe) [2].
The Pentagon is reorganizing its regional system, taking into account the normalization of relations between the Jewish and the Arab states.
[1] America’s Viceroys : The Military and U.S. Foreign Policy, Derek S. Reveron, Palgrave Macmillan, 2007.
[2] “U.S. Aligns Key Partners Against Shared Threats in the Middle East”, Jim Garamone, DOD News — US Department of Defence, January 15, 2021.