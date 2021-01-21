In 2019, Twitter censored accounts in Iran, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Bangladesh and Spain in order to block the dissemination of "state-backed news."

Also in 2019, Twitter began blocking institutional accounts, such as, in Venezuela for example, those of the Central Bank, the armed forces, the press office of the Presidency and that of the Ministry of Finance.

In 2020, Twitter had sealed an agreement with the British government to combat "lies" (sic). Soon after, he took part in the US presidential campaign by purging all posts relating to the corruption involving Hunter Biden and his father Joe (including those from the New York Post).

Following the storming of the Capitol on 6 January 2021, it censored not only 70,000 accounts belonging to Donald Trump and his supporters, but also the account that he was using as sitting President of the United States.

Identically, Twitter has just censored the account of the Venezuelan National Assembly, whose election results it disagrees with.

The secretariat of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey claims that all of these decisions were made by his underlings, that he did not take part in them and regrets them. It also added that Mr. Dorsey is not available for comments.

Registered with the Republican Party, Jack Dorsey aspires to become mayor of New York. He is already indirectly involved in public life in California, but also around the world. He is a Board member of the Berggruen Institute and, through this channel, campaigns for free trade with China. He has access to the French and German governments and actively advocated for the recent agreement between the European Union and China.

Twitter — like Facebook — began by censoring personalities labeled as extremists without causing any outrage. Today, this transnational company is more powerful than the most powerful of governments.