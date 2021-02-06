US President Joe Biden has just revoked the National Security Council (NSC) reform undertaken by his predecessor, President Donald Trump [1].

Upon taking office, the latter excluded the CIA director and the Chief of Joint Military Forces from the regular sessions of the Council [2]. In so doing, he isolated the SNC from the influence of the chief architects of US imperialism. That reform enabled him to become the second president since World War II not to start a new war. The first president was Democrat Jimmy Carter, who was elected in the wake of a flurry of revelations highlighting the coups d’état and assassinations carried out by the Agency around the world.

President Biden’s recent move makes it clear that he intends to resuscitate the Agency’s dirty tricks. The director of the CIA and the Chief of Joint Military Forces will again attend all meetings of the National Security Council, but not necessarily those involving the "Principals", i.e. the main government officials.