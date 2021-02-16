On Sunday, 14 February 2021, President Joe Biden by decree re-established the White House Office for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships [1].

This body was created by President George W. Bush, then reformed by President Barack Obama and dissolved by President Donald Trump.

The existence of this Office has given rise to considerable controversy. It aims above all to promote the development of religious charities. It began by outrageously helping right-wing believers during Bush Jr.’s tenure, and then just as outrageously favoring left-wing believers under Obama’s watch.

The Office will be headed by Baptist Church leader Melissa Rogers, who already held that position towards the end of Obama’s term. In particular, she campaigned for public subsidies for the promotion of the right to abortion around the world.

She will be seconded by the Evangelical Josh Dickson, who assisted Joe Biden during his election campaign and showcased his faith during the Democratic Convention. He is the founder of Evangelicals for Marriage Equality.