President Biden’s Democratic Party is currently putting very strong pressure on video-cable operators to stop distributing certain U.S. television channels.

The intention is to remove

Fox News;

One America News Network (OANN);

Newsmax.

All three are accused of being political opponents who supported President Trump.

California representatives Anna G. Eshoo and Jerry Mc-Nerney have written to major cable operators (Comcast, Verizon and Cox) and internet platforms (Roku, Apple and Hulu) urging them to desist from broadcasting "disinformation."

The two lawmakers are members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which held a hearing on 24 February on "Fanning the flames: disinformation and extremism in the media."

The United States Constitution prohibits Congress from placing any limit on freedom of expression.