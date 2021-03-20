The Sultan Souleymane Chah Brigade, made up of Syrian Turkmen fighters and supervised by Turkish army officers, celebrated in Jansur (Libya) the tenth anniversary of the “revolution of freedom and dignity” (that is, not the operation to overthrow the Syrian state, but the Turkish operation to conquer the states of the Greater Middle East).

The Sultan Souleymane Chah Brigade was deployed in Syria against the non-Turkmen Syrians, in Nagorno-Karabakh against the Armenians and in Libya against the forces of Cyrenaica.