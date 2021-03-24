Venezuela has launched the large-scale production of its very effective drug against Covid-19, Carvativir. Free distribution has already begun.

Carvativir (dubbed the “Miraculous Drops of Doctor José Gregorio Hernández”) should be available nationwide no later than mid-April.

Since January, Google, Facebook and Twitter have censored all information on this drug even though it has given the green light by numerous Latin American countries. Several European states are experimenting with various anti-Covid drugs, but are careful not to advertise them.

Venezuela also imports 10 million Sputnik V vaccines.