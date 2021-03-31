In Israel, voters are having trouble choosing between the colonial project of Benjamin Netanyahu (the son of Benzion Netanyahu, who was Ze’ev Vladimir Jabotinsky’s personal secretary) and the one promoted by the nationalists. The appointment of the next Prime Minister will therefore be determined by very small political parties; first and foremost, the Raam party of the Muslim Brotherhood.

According to its leader, Mansour Abbas (pictured), the question of which group should be endorsed heavily depends on the gay issue. The Muslim Brotherhood is not opposed to the State of Israel - although it rejects the idea that it could ultimately be ruled by a non-Muslim - but to the freedom that these "infidels" now enjoy.