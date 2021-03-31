Following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on 6 January, the Pentagon commissioned a study on the extremist movements that may have infiltrated the armed forces. A manual has already been handed out within the Army, in June 2020, which identifies 21 supremacist groups.

In an audio-visual presentation by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) - used for a seminar convened in early March by U.S. Secretary of Defense General Lloyd Austin - a diagram identifies the main extremist groups that armed forces are currently up against: the Klu Klux Klan, Hamas, Al-Qaeda, the Christian Identity sect and… the Catholics.

According to Michael Berry. General Counsel for the First Liberty Institute, who testified on 24 March 2021 before the House Armed Forces Committee, the Pentagon regards the stance of the Catholic Church on gender issues as unacceptable. Hence, it surmizes that Catholics are prone to committing attacks against US armies that enlist transgender persons. (NB. The Catholic Church has no problem with transgender persons, only with gender ideology).

President Biden is Catholic, but at odds with the majority of the US clergy.

