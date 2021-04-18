On 10 April 2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hosted his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the Huber Villa in Istanbul.

The Turkish secret service immediately began to recruit international jihadists, from the area they occupy in northwestern Syria, to transfer them to Ukraine. This is not the first time that Turkey has resorted to international jihadists; it recruited them in a similar way to be used in Libya and Azerbaijan.

150 soldiers of the Turkish regular army have already arrived in Mariupol (Ukraine) to supervise them. This happens to be the location of the International Islamist Brigade headquarters that Turkey set up with the Tatars loyal to Washington.