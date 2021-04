The conviction of white policeman Derek Chauvin for the death of black citizen George Flyod has been hailed across the United States, including by President Biden, as a victory in the fight against racism.

Yet at no time was this question debated by the court, which may only address it at a later date, when determining the sentence.

So far, the court has only debated police immunity; a major subject that does not, however, interest American public opinion.