Twelve US donors gave $ 3.4 billion in political contributions since 2009, according to Issue One - meaning they paid one-thirteenth of the total money invested in US “democracy”.

They are:

Michael Bloomberg Bloomberg $1.4 billion
Tom Steyer & Kat Taylor Farallon Capital LLC $653 million
Sheldon & Miriam Adelson The Venetian Las Vegas Casino $523 million
Richard & Elizabeth Uihlein Uline Shipping Supply $138 million
Ken Griffin Citadel LLC $107 million
Donald Sussman Paloma Capital LLC $98 million
Jim & Marilyn Simons Renaissance Technologies LLC $93 million
Fred Eychaner Newsweb Corporation $92 million
Dustin Moskovitz &Cari Tuna Facebook $83 million
Timothy & Patricia Mellon Pan Am Transport $70 million
Joe & Marlene Ricketts TD Ameritrade $66 million
Paul Singer Elliott Management $63 million
Total $billion$3.4

We observe that 5/12 are financiers, 2/12 owe their fortune to transport, 2/12 to the media, 1/12 is a casino operator, 1/12 made a fortune thanks to GAFA, and the last by as a stock exchange trader.

Attached documents


Outsized Influence

Issue One, April 2021


(PDF - 419.3 kb)