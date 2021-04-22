Twelve US donors gave $ 3.4 billion in political contributions since 2009, according to Issue One - meaning they paid one-thirteenth of the total money invested in US “democracy”.

They are:

Michael Bloomberg Bloomberg $1.4 billion Tom Steyer & Kat Taylor Farallon Capital LLC $653 million Sheldon & Miriam Adelson The Venetian Las Vegas Casino $523 million Richard & Elizabeth Uihlein Uline Shipping Supply $138 million Ken Griffin Citadel LLC $107 million Donald Sussman Paloma Capital LLC $98 million Jim & Marilyn Simons Renaissance Technologies LLC $93 million Fred Eychaner Newsweb Corporation $92 million Dustin Moskovitz &Cari Tuna Facebook $83 million Timothy & Patricia Mellon Pan Am Transport $70 million Joe & Marlene Ricketts TD Ameritrade $66 million Paul Singer Elliott Management $63 million Total $billion$3.4

We observe that 5/12 are financiers, 2/12 owe their fortune to transport, 2/12 to the media, 1/12 is a casino operator, 1/12 made a fortune thanks to GAFA, and the last by as a stock exchange trader.