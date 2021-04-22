Twelve US donors gave $ 3.4 billion in political contributions since 2009, according to Issue One - meaning they paid one-thirteenth of the total money invested in US “democracy”.
They are:
Michael Bloomberg
Bloomberg
$1.4 billion
Tom Steyer & Kat Taylor
Farallon Capital LLC
$653 million
Sheldon & Miriam Adelson
The Venetian Las Vegas Casino
$523 million
Richard & Elizabeth Uihlein
Uline Shipping Supply
$138 million
Ken Griffin
Citadel LLC
$107 million
Donald Sussman
Paloma Capital LLC
$98 million
Jim & Marilyn Simons
Renaissance Technologies LLC
$93 million
Fred Eychaner
Newsweb Corporation
$92 million
Dustin Moskovitz & Cari Tuna
$83 million
Timothy & Patricia Mellon
Pan Am Transport
$70 million
Joe & Marlene Ricketts
TD Ameritrade
$66 million
Paul Singer
Elliott Management
$63 million
Total
$3.4 billion
We observe that 5/12 are financiers, 2/12 owe their fortune to transport, 2/12 to the media, 1/12 is a casino operator, 1/12 made a fortune thanks to GAFA, and the last by as a stock exchange trader.
Outsized Influence
Issue One, April 2021
(PDF - 419.3 kb)