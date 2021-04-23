Andrzej Duda, president of Poland

On April 23, Krzysztof Krajewski, the Ambassador of Poland to Moscow, was summoned to the Foreign Ministry whose officials lodged a resolute protest in connection with an unjustified decision to declare three officials of the Russian Embassy in the Republic of Poland personae non gratae under an absurd pretext of solidarising with the United States that groundlessly claims that the Russian Federation is involved in cyberattacks on US territory.

This yet again confirmed the fact that Warsaw is deliberately implementing a line to further degrade and demolish our bilateral relations. Over the past few years, contacts with Russia were virtually frozen through the efforts of the Polish authorities. An ignominious war against Soviet-era memorials was launched, attempts are being made to torpedo Russian energy projects, and a wide-scale anti-Russia media campaign is underway. History is being falsified, and the West endlessly extends its anti-Russia sanctions.

It was noted that, as a retaliatory measure in response to Poland’s provocative actions to expel Russian diplomats and based on the principle of reciprocity, five officials from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in the Russian Federation were declared personae non gratae, and they will have to leave the territory of the Russian Federation by the evening of May 15, 2021.